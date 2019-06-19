Quick Chicken Chili

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This chicken chili has few ingredients with lots of flavor. If you are looking for something quick and healthy, this is the recipe to use. This is wonderful over white or brown rice. Top with reduced-fat cheese and/or sour cream--I do both!

By Abbie Jensen Whitton

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine onion and celery in a pot over medium heat. Cook about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until vegetables are tender, about 2 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper. Add green chiles, then chili powder and 1 can cannellini beans. Cook until flavors marry, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, pour remaining can of beans into a bowl and mash to a paste consistency. Add mashed beans to the onion and bean mixture. Add chicken stock and cooked chicken. Reduce heat and simmer about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 32.7g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 63.4mg; sodium 1243.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Vicki Nelon
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2022
Loved the base of the recipe. Per usual, I added some ingrediants for personal preference. Added a tablespoon of butter and juice from a whole lemon to celery and onion mixture. I used canned chicken (2 cans) and a John Soules chicken fajita meat package. Also added a tsp of oregano, and 2 tsps of chili powder instead of 1, and a frozen package of kale. As a topping, I might add Avocado/parmesan cheese/sour cream. Will serve with homemade bread and a veggie tray! Read More
Kim
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2019
I really enjoyed the ease and simplicity of this chili--but most of all I really liked the idea of using beans instead of a dairy product to make this creamy. What a great idea! I did taste it after cooking and felt it needed more seasonings for our tastes so I used 2 tsps chili powder 1/2 tsp cumin 1 tsp oregano and some garlic and onion powder. I think you could easily customize this with any seasonings according to what you like. I also cooked mine a bit longer than 25 minutes to thicken it just a bit more. I served it topped with a bit of salsa and pepper jack cheese--delicious! Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Marianne
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2019
This was really good Read More
Advertisement
beau6974
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2020
Excellent recipe. I’m trying new. For one can of beans I added chili hot beans. My other beans wouldn’t mash ( human error) so I mixed the 2nd cup of broth with flour to thicken. ?There is just the two of us so I thought we had enough for two meals. My wife liked it so much I’ll have to make dinner tonight. Thanks a lot. Minimal work Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022