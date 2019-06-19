Quick Chicken Chili
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 353.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 32.7g 65 %
carbohydrates: 36.4g 12 %
dietary fiber: 9.9g 39 %
sugars: 2.5g
fat: 7.6g 12 %
saturated fat: 1.9g 9 %
cholesterol: 63.4mg 21 %
vitamin a iu: 512.6IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 11.4mg 88 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 23 %
vitamin c: 22.1mg 37 %
folate: 14.8mcg 4 %
calcium: 98.6mg 10 %
iron: 4.2mg 24 %
magnesium: 27.6mg 10 %
potassium: 287.8mg 8 %
sodium: 1243.2mg 50 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 68.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved