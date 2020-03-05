Beef Massaman Curry

A savory authentic Thai recipe for beef Massaman curry that is very similar to something you would see in a restaurant. Hearty and multi-layered, this dish is great winter fare. Serve with hot steamed rice.

By SUZIRECTANGLE

cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Heat oil in a wok over high heat. Stir in curry paste and heat until bubbling. Add beef and coconut milk; cook and stir until beef is browned, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir in potato, onion, fish sauce, lemon juice, chili peppers, lime leaves, and brown sugar. Cook for 5 minutes, reduce heat, and simmer until beef is tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Sprinkle peanuts on top.

Cook's Note:

The curry paste and kaffir leaves can be purchased at an Asian grocery store.

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 17.2mg; sodium 534.3mg. Full Nutrition
