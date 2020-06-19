Grandma's Lace Cookies

This is one of my favorite cookie recipes that has been passed down to me from my Grandmother. Friends and family love them—they are so addictive!

By Dustin Poh

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
18 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray.

  • Melt butter in a microwave-safe bowl in a microwave. Add sugar and stir to combine. Add beaten egg and mix well. Stir in oats, flour, vanilla, salt, and baking powder.

  • Drop teaspoonfuls of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving plenty of room to spread.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden brown, about 8 minutes. Let cool completely before removing cookies from foil.

Editor's Note:

Based on review feedback, we have edited the instructions to include spraying the aluminum foil with cooking spray. Or use parchment paper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 143.3mg. Full Nutrition
