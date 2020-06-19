Grandma's Lace Cookies
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 187.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 2g 4 %
carbohydrates: 22.4g 7 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 4 %
sugars: 15.2g
fat: 10.3g 16 %
saturated fat: 6.1g 30 %
cholesterol: 43mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 308IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 5 %
folate: 9.6mcg 2 %
calcium: 16.9mg 2 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 12.6mg 5 %
potassium: 42.2mg 1 %
sodium: 143.3mg 6 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 92.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.