My Nana's Lace Cookies
These are delicate lace cookies with an amazing taste! A tradition in our family for Christmas since I was a little girl. These cookies spread to make a very thin wafer, almost transparent. Super easy to make, but be careful, as they can be quick to burn or cool too much on your cookie sheet - and then you'll be chipping the cookies off of your cookie sheet! I hope you enjoy these as much as my family does. Store in an airtight container until serving.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
96
Original recipe yields 96 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Bake only 1 cookie sheet at a time. Be sure to keep an eye on cookies as they bake, as they can burn quickly.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 26.8mg. Full Nutrition