My Nana's Lace Cookies

These are delicate lace cookies with an amazing taste! A tradition in our family for Christmas since I was a little girl. These cookies spread to make a very thin wafer, almost transparent. Super easy to make, but be careful, as they can be quick to burn or cool too much on your cookie sheet - and then you'll be chipping the cookies off of your cookie sheet! I hope you enjoy these as much as my family does. Store in an airtight container until serving.

By Bluetiger

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
96
Yield:
8 dozen cookies
Ingredients

96
Original recipe yields 96 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Mix oats, brown sugar, flour, and salt together in a bowl. Stir in melted butter until well blended. Pour in egg and vanilla extract and mix until well blended.

  • Drop dough by 1/2 teaspoonfuls, at least 2 inches apart, on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool slightly until firm, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool completely. Continue baking remainder of cookies, 1 cookie sheet at a time, according to instructions.

Cook's Note:

Bake only 1 cookie sheet at a time. Be sure to keep an eye on cookies as they bake, as they can burn quickly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 26.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
