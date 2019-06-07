Easy Chicken Curry in a Hurry

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a quick and easy curry in a hurry recipe I use to spice up meal time during the week. This also makes great leftovers! By adding a couple of extra items to your shopping list each week you can make this delish meal anytime! Pork can also be substituted for chicken in this recipe.

By NICOLE

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat butter and olive oil over medium heat in a saucepan. Add rice once butter has melted and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Pour in chicken broth and stir to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until rice is tender and fluffy, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • While rice is cooking, heat a large saucepan over medium heat; add olive oil. Mix in onion and garlic and cook, 2 to 3 minutes. Add chicken and cook until no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove chicken from the pan and transfer onto a plate.

  • Add tomatoes, coconut milk, cumin, curry powder, chili powder, and paprika to onion-garlic mixture. Cook for 5 minutes; add chicken back into mixture. Reduce heat to low, cover, and let simmer until rice has finished cooking. Serve rice with curried chicken mixture on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 50.2mg; sodium 609.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

njs
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2020
The recipe was great and I'm so glad I made it. It was my first attempt at making some kind of curry. I added a bit of salt towards the end but other than that it was perfect! Read More

Most helpful critical review

Joyce
Rating: 2 stars
01/30/2020
I made it exactly like the receipt. The spices were way over the top. Too much chili powder and cumin. Read More
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
fabeveryday
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2019
This was seriously delicious! I added a bit of salt but otherwise made exactly as is. My whole family devoured their plates. Read More
Joyce
Rating: 2 stars
01/30/2020
I made it exactly like the receipt. The spices were way over the top. Too much chili powder and cumin. Read More
AndreaHendel
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2021
WOW! so spicy and wonderful! I didn't have the canned coconut milk, but the drinkable worked great, just a little less thick. Read More
Advertisement
njs
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2020
The recipe was great and I'm so glad I made it. It was my first attempt at making some kind of curry. I added a bit of salt towards the end but other than that it was perfect! Read More
Thomas Barry Johann
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2020
For a good quick curry definitely hit the spot. Good beginner recipe to grow and play with new spice and curry combinations. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022