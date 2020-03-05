Bree's Green Thai Chicken Curry

This Thai chicken curry dish is always requested if I am making dinner for anyone. It's creamy, spicy, and sweet. It comes together quick and easy for me as well.

By Breanna Kuder Whitford

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Remove green beans from freezer and set aside to thaw.

  • Heat coconut oil over medium heat in a large, deep skillet. Add chicken and brown until no longer pink in the center, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with black pepper and curry powder. Stir in garlic and curry paste to 'wake up' the flavors. Pour in coconut milk, fish sauce, and brown sugar and stir to combine. Adjust seasoning to taste.

  • Stir thawed green beans and green onions into curry mixture. Cook until green beans are tender, making sure not to boil, about 5 minutes. Serve over cooked jasmine rice.

Cook's Notes:

You can use olive oil instead of coconut, if desired.

I sometimes will add a second can of coconut milk to make it creamier. Be careful about the type of coconut milk you use. I have found that the low-fat version really is too watery.

I have tried this with cashews and/or water chestnuts added for some crunch, as well as the green beans swapped out for another veggie. I prefer green beans, but it was also nice with sugar snap peas or snow peas.

If you want it spicier, add curry paste. If you want it sweeter, add brown sugar. If it needs salt, add a bit more fish sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
538 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 65.7g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 240.6mg. Full Nutrition
