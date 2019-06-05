Yellow Split Pea, Carrot, and Rice Baby Food

Introduce legumes to your baby with this tasty combination of yellow split peas, carrots, and rice. You can use red lentils instead of the yellow split peas; it'll be just as tasty and actually quicker to cook!

By Diana Moutsopoulos

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine split peas and carrots in a small saucepan and add water to cover by about 2 inches. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Simmer until peas are tender, about 30 minutes. Add additional water as needed so that peas don't stick to the bottom of the pan.

  • Add rice and 2/3 cup water to the saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until rice is tender, about 12 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and add olive oil. Mash or puree to your desired consistency, making it smoother for younger babies or perhaps chunkier for older babies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 3.6g; sodium 25.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

