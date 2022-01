1 of 5

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I used 3 tablespoons of Splenda and 1 tablespoon on sugar. Just the right amount of tartness for my taste.

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! I like my rhubarb on the tart side, so I decreased the sugar to 1/4 cup instead of the recommended 1/4 cup + 1 tbsp for the 8 oz of rhubarb I used. I definitely recommend starting with a smaller amount of sugar and sweetening further to taste - the given ratio of rhubarb to sugar is 3:1, but I would start around 4:1 or even 5:1 and see how it is! This was perfect on a toasted, buttery English muffin alongside a pan-scrambled egg for breakfast, and it would be delicious with a crumble topping, over ice cream, instead of strawberries in a shortcake, or even alongside roast pork or turkey a la cranberry sauce! Overall, definitely recommend, and I can't wait to make it again

Rating: 4 stars I am actually making it right now. Only looked for a recipe because I haven't made it in 30 years and forgot about how much sugar to use. However, I don't know if everybody that is new to rhubarb knows to cut the ends off and peel it. So, just a heads up on that.