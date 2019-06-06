Grilled Panzanella Beef Kabobs

Rating: 4.5 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Italian panzanella grilled on a kabob with steak, tomato, mozzarella, and rosemary bread.

By The Herbalist & The Carnivore

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 kabobs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat a charcoal grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Thread beef, artichoke hearts, bell pepper, zucchini, onion, mozzarella, and bread onto skewers, placing cheese and bread close together towards the ends.

  • Mix vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper together in a bowl and drizzle over kabobs.

  • Grill kabobs, turning frequently, until vegetables are crisp-tender and beef is firm and hot in the center, about 10 minutes.

  • Sprinkle fresh basil on top of the kabobs.

Cook's Note:

Placing cheese and bread next to each other on the ends of the kabobs ensures less heat from the grill and that cheese will melt onto the bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 28g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 90.4mg; sodium 397.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Mia Scherrer
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2019
Seasoning was delicious! Will definitely make this again! Read More
Reviews:
Jenny Westfall
Rating: 4 stars
06/28/2020
It was good, but the cheese melted onto the grill. So be careful with the temp! Read More
hillaryV
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2021
This was a huge hit. I used chicken and marinated it in the oil/vinegar for a little bit. I also used the marinade from the artichoke jar on the other veggies. I didn’t have rosemary bread so I put some rosemary in olive oil and let that set for a while, then brushed it on the French bread slices and I sandwiched the cheese with bread (both sides). The bread and cheese were such a great addition to the kabob. Read More
Michael Lalonde London Ontario
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2021
Beef isn't really my thing but my gf and friends particularly loved these. Thank you Read More
