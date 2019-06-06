Grilled Panzanella Beef Kabobs
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 357.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 28g 56 %
carbohydrates: 13.6g 4 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
sugars: 2.1g
fat: 20.6g 32 %
saturated fat: 10.7g 54 %
cholesterol: 90.4mg 30 %
vitamin a iu: 639.5IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 6mg 46 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 21 %
vitamin c: 27.6mg 46 %
folate: 32.5mcg 8 %
calcium: 27.9mg 3 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 24.2mg 9 %
potassium: 327.2mg 9 %
sodium: 397.7mg 16 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 185.2
