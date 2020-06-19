Earl Grey Cream Pie

Aunt Kitty used to make this Earl Grey cream pie for her famous tea parties. Sometimes she would finish it with orange zest on top of the whipped cream just to gild the lily.

By H.Carl

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat milk over medium heat in a medium saucepan until steam forms, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and add Earl Grey tea bags; steep 5 minutes.

  • Remove tea bags and whisk in sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Cook over medium heat until mixture is thick and bubbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

  • Place egg yolks into a bowl. Pour 2 cups hot tea mixture into yolks, whisking constantly. Pour egg mixture into the saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Remove from heat; pour through a strainer into a clean bowl. Stir in butter and vanilla extract.

  • Pour mixture into the prepared pie crust. Chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

  • Beat heavy cream in a mixing bowl using an electric mixer until stiff peaks form, 3 to 4 minutes. Top chilled pie with whipped cream.

  • Return pie to the refrigerator to chill for 2 hours, or until set.

Per Serving:
554 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 46.9g; fat 38.1g; cholesterol 202.7mg; sodium 290mg. Full Nutrition
