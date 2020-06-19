Air Fryer Apple Pies

Rating: 4.57 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Mini hand pies filled with a buttery apple-cinnamon mixture and topped with a sweet powdered sugar glaze. They bake in less than 10 minutes in an air fryer.

By Kim's Cooking Now

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 small apple pies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine apples, butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a non-stick skillet. Cook over medium heat until apples have softened, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Dissolve cornstarch in cold water. Stir into apple mixture and cook until sauce thickens, about 1 minute. Remove apple pie filling from heat and set aside to cool while you prepare the crust.

  • Unroll pie crust on a lightly floured surface and roll out slightly to smooth the surface of the dough. Cut the dough into rectangles small enough so that 2 can fit in your air fryer at one time. Repeat with remaining crust until you have 8 equal rectangles, re-rolling some of the scraps of dough if needed.

  • Wet the outer edges of 4 rectangles with water and place some apple filling in the center about 1/2-inch from the edges. Roll out the remaining 4 rectangles so that they are slightly larger than the filled ones. Place these rectangles on top of the filling; crimp the edges with a fork to seal. Cut 4 small slits in the tops of the pies.

  • Spray the basket of an air fryer with cooking spray. Brush the tops of 2 pies with grapeseed oil and transfer pies to the air fryer basket using a spatula.

  • Insert basket and set the temperature to 385 degrees F (195 degrees C). Bake until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Remove pies from the basket and repeat with the remaining 2 pies.

  • Mix together powdered sugar and milk in a small bowl. Brush glaze on warm pies and allow to dry. Serve pies warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
497 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 59.7g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 327.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (15)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Marie
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2020
These were fairly easy and really good! I didn’t have grape seed oil so I sprayed some butter on them instead. They were delicious! My filling didn’t thicken up very much (maybe because I quadrupled the recipe) so some of the juice ran out as I was filling the crusts but they still sealed fine. Read More

Most helpful critical review

John Vazquez
Rating: 3 stars
06/08/2020
Yea it was ok pastry was hardest part I now vall it apple crumble I made a big mess wife told me I better clean when done lol Read More
Helpful
(1)
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
John Vazquez
Rating: 3 stars
06/08/2020
Yea it was ok pastry was hardest part I now vall it apple crumble I made a big mess wife told me I better clean when done lol Read More
Helpful
(1)
snoop13
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2019
These were easy to make and so good! Didn t change the recipe and liked adding the grape seed oil to make a nice brown top. Make sure all the apples are sealed inside. Yum! Read More
Donna
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2020
I didn't have premade crust and just used my normal 1-crust recipe with butter instead of shortening. I also halved the recipe but I did end up with too much crust. Next time I think I will still halve the recipe but divide it into 4 smaller pies (not that any went wasting) maybe using a larger apple or 2 small ones to get a bit more sauce I didn't need any cornstarch to thicken. It was very yummy with ice cream. It really does cook in 8 minutes at 390 (I don't have 385 option on my air fryer). I also didn't use the glaze it was tasty without since my pie shell recipe is buttery. Read More
Advertisement
Monja
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2019
Delicious! Will do again and again with different fruits. Read More
Tammy Hance
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2021
Yummy and easy! Read More
Laura S
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2020
This was super easy for a weeknight dessert. I did follow the suggestion of cutting the sugar and butter in half and it was the perfect sweetness for me. Mine didn't turn out nearly as pretty but they were very tasty. I would have needed to double the recipe of the glaze to get them as frosted as the pic... I ended up just kind of drizzling what I had and it covered them nicely. Read More
Advertisement
dls
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2020
I used 5 tbsp brown sugar because I try to cut back on sugar if I making something myself. I did not have grapeseed oil so I lightly brushed olive oil. Overall very good dessert. Read More
red72
Rating: 1 stars
09/13/2020
super hard to make, dough stuck to fork, filling ran out. It was a total mess. Read More
undefined Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2020
Wow.... How delicious were this Apple Pie. This recipe is quick and easy. If you like the McDonalds apple pie your sure to like this one. I did make a few changes only because was't sure if I was going to like it and didn't want to make to many either. But was not to like... I used 1 granny smith & 1 pink lady apples instead and it was enough to make 4 apple pies which was enough for the two of us. I baked them at 180 degrees on a fan force oven for 15 min or until golden in color . Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022