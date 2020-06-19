Air Fryer Apple Pies
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 496.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.2g 7 %
carbohydrates: 59.7g 19 %
dietary fiber: 3.5g 14 %
sugars: 35.7g
fat: 28.6g 44 %
saturated fat: 11.3g 56 %
cholesterol: 30.5mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 364.5IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 2.2mg 17 %
vitamin c: 4mg 7 %
folate: 35.9mcg 9 %
calcium: 34.6mg 4 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 11.6mg 4 %
potassium: 149.9mg 4 %
sodium: 327.6mg 13 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 257.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved