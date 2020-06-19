Air Fryer Apple Pies

1 of 15

Rating: 3 stars Yea it was ok pastry was hardest part I now vall it apple crumble I made a big mess wife told me I better clean when done lol Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars These were easy to make and so good! Didn t change the recipe and liked adding the grape seed oil to make a nice brown top. Make sure all the apples are sealed inside. Yum!

Rating: 5 stars I didn't have premade crust and just used my normal 1-crust recipe with butter instead of shortening. I also halved the recipe but I did end up with too much crust. Next time I think I will still halve the recipe but divide it into 4 smaller pies (not that any went wasting) maybe using a larger apple or 2 small ones to get a bit more sauce I didn't need any cornstarch to thicken. It was very yummy with ice cream. It really does cook in 8 minutes at 390 (I don't have 385 option on my air fryer). I also didn't use the glaze it was tasty without since my pie shell recipe is buttery.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Will do again and again with different fruits.

Rating: 5 stars Yummy and easy!

Rating: 5 stars This was super easy for a weeknight dessert. I did follow the suggestion of cutting the sugar and butter in half and it was the perfect sweetness for me. Mine didn't turn out nearly as pretty but they were very tasty. I would have needed to double the recipe of the glaze to get them as frosted as the pic... I ended up just kind of drizzling what I had and it covered them nicely.

Rating: 5 stars I used 5 tbsp brown sugar because I try to cut back on sugar if I making something myself. I did not have grapeseed oil so I lightly brushed olive oil. Overall very good dessert.

Rating: 1 stars super hard to make, dough stuck to fork, filling ran out. It was a total mess.