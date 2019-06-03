Spicy Kimchi-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue sauce made with kimchi and chipotle peppers.

By Blake Smith

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
16 ounces
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine kimchi, chipotle peppers in adobo, molasses, vinegar, ketchup, smoked paprika, and garlic in a blender. Puree until mixture has a sauce-like consistency. Transfer to a 16-ounce mason jar and keep refrigerated. Sauce will keep for 3 months in the fridge.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 0.5g; sodium 280.7mg. Full Nutrition
