Keto Chocolate-Chia Pudding

Chia seeds are healthy and satisfying. I love having it as a meal, especially breakfast, since it keeps me full for hours. This pudding satisfies my desire for sweets but also does not provide guilt since it is the keto version. It tastes like an Almond Joy® candy bar. It keeps good up to 4 days in the fridge which helps with the busy mornings when you want to grab something fast and get out the door.

By ServingsofYum

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk almond milk, chia seeds, stevia, and cocoa powder together in a bowl until well combined.

  • Refrigerate until chia seeds have absorbed most of the liquid, at least 1 hour. Spoon into 5 serving dishes and top each with 1 tablespoon sliced almonds and coconut. Sprinkle with chocolate shavings.

Cook's Note:

You can use sugar instead of stevia, but then the chia pudding will no longer be keto.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 87.5mg. Full Nutrition
