Spicy Delicious Fried Cabbage with Turkey Bacon

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The title says it all! Cabbage is fried with turkey bacon, onion, and garlic with a touch of cayenne to make you remember it! I love this recipe because it's simple, quick and so delicious! It is a great recipe because you can adjust any of the ingredients to suit your own taste or mood. It is delicious with a side of cornbread or jasmine rice.

By Debora Lynn

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in an extra-large frying pan or stockpot over medium-high heat. Add bacon; saute until crispy, 6 to 8 minutes. Add onion; cook and stir until softened and starting to brown, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in cabbage and garlic. Cook and stir until cabbage begins to wilt, about 10 minutes. Season with cayenne pepper and paprika; sprinkle in vinegar.

  • Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until cabbage reaches desired texture, 8 to 12 minutes.

Cook's Note:

For a different flavor variation, in place of the rice vinegar I have also used peach balsamic vinegar (for a little richer, sweet tanginess), organic apple cider vinegar, dry white sherry, or cooking wine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 8.3mg; sodium 150mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022