Cornflake-Crusted Chicken Drumsticks in the Air Fryer

Rating: 4.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Chicken drumsticks are breaded with a cornflake crust and cooked in the air fryer for a quick and easy mid-week dinner.

By Bren

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together egg and water in a shallow bowl. Combine cornflake crumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, Cajun seasoning, chili powder, and paprika in a second shallow bowl.

  • Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Season drumsticks on both sides lightly with salt. Dip each drumstick into the egg mixture, followed by the cornflake mixture, rolling drumsticks and pressing down to ensure all surfaces are coated.

  • Spray the top of the chicken with cooking spray and place, sprayed side down, into the air fryer basket. Spray to top of the drumsticks - you may need to put the drumsticks on their side depending on how large they are.

  • Air-fry for 10 minutes and carefully turn them over. Lower the temperature to 325 degrees F (160 degrees C). Cook for an additional 10 minutes or until internal temperature of chicken is at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Check doneness after 5 minutes as drumstick size will determine time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
536 calories; protein 64.8g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 280.2mg; sodium 1125.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Laura K
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2020
Perfect. I used milk instead of water with the egg, and used Frank's Red Hot Powder for the cajun seasoning. Followed the method and just added a few extra minutes of cooking as I'm paranoid about chicken being underdone. Great. Read More
Reviews:
Mike the Cook
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2019
This is another excellent recipe for my air fryer. I made these exactly as directed and they turned out perfectly.....very juicy on the inside and perfectly crunchy on the outside. My wifey said to give this recipe as many stars as possible. I'll definitely be making this again! Read More
Chantel Boudreau
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2019
Tasted great and surprisingly easy to make. Read More
Marla
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2021
Excellent recipe. I am going to try it with bone in chicken breast. I seasoned the chicken legs first and massaged the seasoning in (Lawry's seasoned garlic salt, a little cayenne, pepper, paprika, chili powder and seasoned salt) and let them rest in the refrigerator. I then coated the legs and air fried them. Delicious. Read More
Kathy Michals Young
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2020
My family loved this chicken and I made it exactly as the recipe was written. Simple and delicious! Read More
Cdalesr007
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2020
Delicious and crispy. Thank you Read More
