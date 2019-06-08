Air Fryer Cornflake-Crusted Chicken Tenders

This crusting takes chicken from drab to fab! With less than 8 ingredients it's also fast to prepare! I use seasonings from the Savory Spice Shop®, however you can use Italian seasoning in place of the cantanzaro herbs.

Recipe by thedailygourmet

Ingredients

Egg wash:
Dry mix:

Directions

  • Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Mix together egg, pesto, and salt in a shallow dish. In a separate dish mix together cornflake crumbs, Parmesan cheese, cantanzaro herbs, garlic, and salt.

  • Dip each piece of chicken piece first in egg wash, then dredge through the cornflake mixture, shaking off excess breading. Place chicken pieces in the air fryer basket.

  • Air fry for 5 minutes, rearrange chicken pieces, and fry until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 5 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

You can also use chicken breasts cut into strips instead of chicken tenders.

220 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 118.6mg; sodium 340.1mg. Full Nutrition
