Peruvian Potato-Chicken Salad (Causa Rellena)
There's nothing very unusual about serving a chicken or potato salad at a cookout, which is why this layered Peruvian potato and chicken salad will cause such a stir. Or should I say, "causa" a stir, since in Peru that's what this gorgeous dish is called. Infused with ají amarillo, lime juice, and cilantro, these are perfect for making ahead and packing in your cooler on a hot summer day.
If you can't find ají amarillo, you can make a paste from some fire-roasted and peeled orange or red bell peppers, with red Fresno chilies for some heat. While this does get you close, you should definitely try to find a jar of the real stuff, since it does have such a unique flavor.
You can also use russet potatoes.
You can use fresh peas that have been blanched or frozen peas that have been thawed.
Substitute red onion for shallot if desired.
Garnish with cherry tomatoes and cilantro if desired.