Puerto Rican Rice and Beans

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Very tasty Puerto Rican rice and beans recipe. Thanks Anita for the recipe! My kids LOVE the crust and fight over it. Great with hot sauce. You can also add leftover chicken. It's a very forgiving recipe.

By CrazyCat

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add pork and saute until browned, about 7 minutes. Stir in garlic and heat until fragrant. Add gandules, recaito, sazon seasoning, and olives. Reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes.

  • Add rice to the pot and stir to coat. Add 1 1/2 cans' worth of water; bring to a boil and cover. Simmer until rice has absorbed most of the liquid and formed a "crust" on the bottom, 20 to 30 minutes. Stir mixture near the top, avoiding the crust, after 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can sub black beans for the pigeon peas and use any cut of pork you prefer.

Add water carefully, as too much water will end up with a mushy rice; too little water, and it's dry. You should be able to stir it and it should look like a dense soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 1237.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Carrie Skurzewski
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2021
Make sure you cook it on a low flame slowly…low and slow Read More
Lola Estrada
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2019
I made it in my instant pot. Pork shoulder and rice and beans came out so juicy. Read More
