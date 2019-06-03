Baked Sweet Potatoes with Chipotle-Honey Butter

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I love baked sweet potatoes, but wanted something sweet/smoky to serve them with. Whipped these up to try and they are a great combination - and even better with BBQ!

By Kimberly

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 sweet potatoes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Pierce sweet potatoes several times with a fork and place onto a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes.

  • While potatoes bake, combine butter, chipotle peppers, honey, salt, and pepper in a food processor. Blend well until smooth. Transfer butter to a bowl and refrigerate until ready to serve with baked potatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 131mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2020
Delicious! Obviously you can play around with the ingredients to get the flavor you like. Combined with the sweet potato...YUM!!!! Thanks for sharing! Read More
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Kelly2
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2021
This is a simple and adaptable recipe. I nuked wedges of sweet potato in a little bowl with a bit of water to keep it from drying out then used the compound butter on top. For the compound butter I used dried chipotle power, butter and honey and (let it rest/ meld) it was a great treat. I will keep this butter at the ready. Thanks for this gourmet treat on the ready. Read More
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2020
Delicious! Obviously you can play around with the ingredients to get the flavor you like. Combined with the sweet potato...YUM!!!! Thanks for sharing! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022