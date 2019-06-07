Smoky Bacon Corn Stew
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 323.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 11.3g 23 %
carbohydrates: 42.4g 14 %
dietary fiber: 4g 16 %
sugars: 7.2g
fat: 13.9g 21 %
saturated fat: 6.5g 32 %
cholesterol: 38.6mg 13 %
vitamin a iu: 327.8IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 5.2mg 40 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 21.7mg 36 %
folate: 71.6mcg 18 %
calcium: 80.1mg 8 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 47.9mg 17 %
potassium: 625.8mg 18 %
sodium: 847.6mg 34 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 124.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved