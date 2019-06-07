Smoky Bacon Corn Stew

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A hearty, thick, Irish-style potato stew with accents of corn and applewood-smoked bacon. Serve in shallow stew bowls with your favorite biscuits.

By QHuntress

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet and cook over medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Stir in onion and continue to cook, turning occasionally, until bacon and onion are evenly browned, about 5 minutes more. Drain bacon grease, leaving only 2 to 3 tablespoons in the skillet.

  • Stir in potatoes to bacon-onion mixture. Cover, reduce heat to low and let simmer, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are browned, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Transfer mixture to a medium-sized pot. Add cream-style corn, sweet corn, and water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and let simmer, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Warm half-and-half gently in a small pan over medium-low heat just until bubbles begin to appear. Remove from heat and mix into stew until desired consistency is reached. Garnish with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 38.6mg; sodium 847.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

bookwormmama
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2020
After making it the first time, I thought it was good but that I wasn't sure if I really wanted to make it again. Later, I found myself craving it. I'm going to put less half & half in this time around, but other than that, I'm just really looking forward to having this again! Read More
Kip Dutton
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2020
I followed the recipe with no changes. Good quick meal on a cold night. Read More
