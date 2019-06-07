Tortellini with Peas and Pancetta

1 of 6

Rating: 4 stars This gets five stars for flavor but only three stars for functionality. The ingredients are off. There isn t enough sauce for the amount of tortellini. Double the sauce or halve the amount of tortellini. Also I would switch the ratio of water to cream by adding 1/2 cup of cream to two tbsp pasta water.

Rating: 5 stars I ve made this twice as the recipe is written and both times delicious. It doesn t take too many ingredients and it s actually very quick on a weeknight. I ve also put the sauce over squash and pine but ravioli. There s no wrong answer

Rating: 3 stars The flavors are good but the proportion of the "sauce" ingredients aren't sufficient for the 9 oz of tortellini. I had to make a roux on the side to which I added some milk & seasoning, then added it to the ingredients. If I make this again, I'd stick to another recipe for a cheese sauce, though I definitely enjoyed the hint of tomato paste, which added complexity without making this a tomato based sauce!