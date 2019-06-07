Tortellini with Peas and Pancetta

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Light meal, ideal for summer, full of delicious pancetta flavor and the clean, green taste of peas.

By Laka kuharica - Easy Cook

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook tortellini in the boiling water until tender yet firm to the bite, 5 to 6 minutes. Drain and set aside, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta water.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add pancetta and saute until crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Ladle in the reserved pasta water; simmer for about 1 minute. Add tomato puree and continue to simmer until reduced by about half, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Add cream; simmer until sauce thickens slightly, 2 to 3 minutes. Add tortellini and peas, tossing to coat with the sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and parsley and serve immediately.

Cook's Notes:

Finely chopped prosciutto may be substituted for the pancetta, if desired.

You may substitute frozen peas for the fresh peas; just thaw and cook before adding to the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 114.4mg; sodium 473.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/20/2019
This gets five stars for flavor but only three stars for functionality. The ingredients are off. There isn t enough sauce for the amount of tortellini. Double the sauce or halve the amount of tortellini. Also I would switch the ratio of water to cream by adding 1/2 cup of cream to two tbsp pasta water. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Bobbie
Rating: 3 stars
08/18/2019
The flavors are good but the proportion of the "sauce" ingredients aren't sufficient for the 9 oz of tortellini. I had to make a roux on the side to which I added some milk & seasoning, then added it to the ingredients. If I make this again, I'd stick to another recipe for a cheese sauce, though I definitely enjoyed the hint of tomato paste, which added complexity without making this a tomato based sauce! Read More
Reviews:
Melg
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2019
I ve made this twice as the recipe is written and both times delicious. It doesn t take too many ingredients and it s actually very quick on a weeknight. I ve also put the sauce over squash and pine but ravioli. There s no wrong answer Read More
plates4u
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2021
Have made this recipe couple of times. The sauce needs to be doubled. This time I did not have tomato purée. As an alternative, you can use tomato paste (1tbsp) or sun dried tomatoes in pesto form. The recipe itself is good it is just off with the proportions of sauce. You can also try adding dried thyme to the sauce instead of finishing it with parsley. Read More
