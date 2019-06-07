Tortellini with Peas and Pancetta
Light meal, ideal for summer, full of delicious pancetta flavor and the clean, green taste of peas.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Finely chopped prosciutto may be substituted for the pancetta, if desired.
You may substitute frozen peas for the fresh peas; just thaw and cook before adding to the sauce.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 114.4mg; sodium 473.1mg. Full Nutrition