Cucumber Watermelon Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 120.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.7g 4 %
carbohydrates: 14.6g 5 %
dietary fiber: 1.9g 8 %
sugars: 9.3g
fat: 7.1g 11 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
vitamin a iu: 1050.7IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 0.9mg 7 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 9 %
vitamin c: 17.5mg 29 %
folate: 20.8mcg 5 %
calcium: 37.2mg 4 %
iron: 6.3mg 35 %
magnesium: 33.5mg 12 %
potassium: 387.4mg 11 %
sodium: 446.4mg 18 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 64.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.