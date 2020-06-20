Cucumber Watermelon Salad

This recipe is a fresh take on a classic cucumber and tomato salad. My dad used to make that for me as a child. Adding the watermelon gives it a twist. It is the perfect combination of sweet and tangy and a great summer snack!

By Domestic Chicks

prep:
15 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine cucumber, tomatoes, onion, and watermelon in a large bowl.

  • Mix vinegar, olive oil, salt, sugar, oregano, basil, thyme, and pepper together in a separate, smaller bowl and pour over salad. Stir to coat well.

  • Cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Serve chilled.

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 7.1g; sodium 446.4mg. Full Nutrition
