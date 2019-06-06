Okra, Tomatoes, and Bacon

I love Southern food, and okra is no exception. During the summer, when okra can be bought fresh in farmer's markets in Texas, I love purchasing bunches of the stuff and making this dish.

By Tastyeatsathome

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Crumble bacon into a bowl.

  • Add onion and garlic to skillet over medium heat; cook and stir until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add hot pepper and cook until tender, about 3 minutes more. Add drained tomatoes; season with thyme, salt, and pepper. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook 5 minutes more.

  • Add okra and enough reserved juice from tomatoes to cover. Simmer, covered, until okra is tender, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 13.1g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 328.8mg. Full Nutrition
