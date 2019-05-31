Buttermilk Peppercorn Ranch Salad Dressing

4
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I came up with this peppercorn ranch dressing recipe when trying to duplicate one I had at a local pizza restaurant. This dressing is simple and delicious! Serve it over Romaine lettuce, sliced cherry tomatoes, and red onions, with fresh bacon crumbled on top. Refrigerate overnight for the best taste.

Recipe by Alley

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
about 1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together buttermilk, sour cream, mayonnaise, peppercorns, chives, dill, parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate until flavors combine, 3 hours to overnight.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 8.2mg; sodium 96.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/25/2022