Summer Pasta with Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, and Bacon

WOW! This is a terrific combination of ingredients I often have on hand but never put together. I made the night before so it was chilled. Hubs made a face when I mentioned I was going to warm it up but I did take out of the frig about an hour before dinner. Made just a few tweaks when I assembled this. I used a a basil infused EVOO but cut back on the oil as it usually gets absorbed and more dressing is needed again to serve. After plating for dinner I did drizzle with a bit more of the same EVOO and also drizzled herbed balsamic vinegar. This compensated for what I reduced in the oil when I prepped it. It also added to the flavor complexity. Instead of regular bacon I used apple smoked precooked bacon that I hard crisped. I was concerned that the nuts and bacon would be soggy but they held up surpizingly well. The feta and Parmesan cheeses seemed an unusual combo but were so yummy. This is recipe is a keeper! Thank you Karen!