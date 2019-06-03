Summer Pasta with Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, and Bacon

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

One of my favorite ways to use fresh basil and tomatoes! Please don't substitute dried basil, as it will not give the same flavor. Serve at room temperature for a summer pasta or serve warm.

By Karen Allard

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook bow-tie pasta at a boil, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels; crumble into a bowl.

  • Combine cooked pasta with crumbled bacon, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, pine nuts, and basil in a large serving dish.

  • Combine Parmesan cheese, olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Pour into pasta salad and mix to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
575 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 36.3g; cholesterol 34.8mg; sodium 569mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Bobbie
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2019
WOW! This is a terrific combination of ingredients I often have on hand but never put together. I made the night before so it was chilled. Hubs made a face when I mentioned I was going to warm it up but I did take out of the frig about an hour before dinner. Made just a few tweaks when I assembled this. I used a a basil infused EVOO but cut back on the oil as it usually gets absorbed and more dressing is needed again to serve. After plating for dinner I did drizzle with a bit more of the same EVOO and also drizzled herbed balsamic vinegar. This compensated for what I reduced in the oil when I prepped it. It also added to the flavor complexity. Instead of regular bacon I used apple smoked precooked bacon that I hard crisped. I was concerned that the nuts and bacon would be soggy but they held up surpizingly well. The feta and Parmesan cheeses seemed an unusual combo but were so yummy. This is recipe is a keeper! Thank you Karen! Read More
Reviews:
Buddy Elfson
Rating: 4 stars
07/01/2019
I made it exactly like the recipe. A little too much garlic but it was still delicious. Read More
Dana Hickman
Rating: 3 stars
09/18/2020
9/15/20 - made a half batch for our family, this smells and looks great, but the oil seems to be sucked up by the parm cheese and the pasta pretty quickly. Was probably better when it was fresh but after a day it's kinda sticky and dry. Read More
