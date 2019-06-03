Summer Squash with Bacon

Yellow squash and zucchini are sauteed with potatoes, onion, and bacon. This is a side dish so good I tend to make it for lunch and eat it as a meal. Almost every summer my mother would have a bumper crop of zucchini and yellow squash in her garden and this was her preferred way of cooking it up.

By Dare2BDifferent

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place bacon in a cold pan and cook over medium heat until bacon begins to curl and some grease is in the pan, about 5 minutes. Add potatoes and cook and stir until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

  • Add onion to the pan; cook and stir until softened and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add squash and zucchini; cook and stir until squash begins to soften and brown slightly, 5 to 7 minutes. Cover and continue to cook until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

Leftovers can be refrigerated and reheated in a skillet over low heat.

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 15.1mg; sodium 375mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

