Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Skewers with Miso Ranch

If 'teri' means 'shine,' and 'yaki' refers to grilling, then these chicken skewers are the poster children for teriyaki. Marinated in soy sauce, sake, and mirin, the chicken is grilled to sweet, smoky perfection and dipped in a refreshing, herby miso 'ranch' sauce that'll send your summer cookout guests into a frenzy. The only bottles not invited to this party are bottled teriyaki sauces! Garnish with sesame seeds if desired.

By Chef John

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 small skewers
Ingredients

12
For the Skewers:
For the Miso Ranch Dressing:

Directions

  • Soak bamboo skewers in water.

  • Cut chicken thighs in half lengthwise along the creases and halve the thicker portions to get 3 or 4 pieces each. Place chicken in a bowl. Pour in soy sauce, sake, mirin, ginger, green onions, brown sugar, and oil. Toss by hand until well combined and brown sugar is dissolved. Cover top in plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 to 6 hours.

  • Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, and miso in a bowl. Add green onion, garlic, tarragon, dill, and chives. Season with black pepper and cayenne. Whisk dressing until thoroughly combined.

  • Thread chicken pieces onto skewers. Strain marinade into a saucepan and bring to a boil to make the glaze.

  • Preheat a grill for medium-high heat. Grill skewers, basting with some of the reserved marinade, until meat firms up and springs back to the touch, 4 to 5 minutes per side.

  • Serve skewers next to the miso ranch dressing and brush with reserved glaze.

Chef's Notes:

Substitute crème fraiche or yogurt for the sour cream if desired.

Try to avoid an extra-long marination, especially for such small chunks. The meat will cure in the sweet, salty mixture, which can give it an odd texture once cooked and make it easier to fall apart.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 54.2mg; sodium 788mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

lowesisland
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2019
Two fantastic recipes for the price of one and both were very easy to make; The one 'hard part' was collecting all of the ingredients - that took a bit, but don't let that dissuade you! Both the marinade for the chicken and the Miso Ranch were incredible. I also made this marinade for the chicken and used it on Salmon with great success. A couple points from the trenches: (1) hold back some of the chicken marinade for later basting the chicken skewers (doing so avoids having to cook out the raw chicken juices in the used marinade); (2) the scratch-built Miso Ranch dressing was soooo amazing that I don't think you will be able to look commercially made 'Ranch" dressing in the eye, so prepare yourself to throw out that half-used bottle of ranch dressing sitting in your frig; (3) I didn't include the 'green onion' in the ranch dressing (I just forgot to add it), but the ranch dressing was amazing; (4) I put the chicken pieces and marinade in a large ziplock bag to marinate - sooooo much easier than combining in a bowl (perhaps not as environmental-friendly, but don't tell my daughter!).... Good eating. Read More
Helpful
(7)
SpycGyrl
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2019
These popped up on my page and I had to try them right away. Boy, these are delish! The teriyaki marinade was great and something to use for anything else 'teriyaki'. (I added just a bit more brown sugar:) I ran into time constraints and didn't get to make the miso ranch, but I will next time and return to update. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sara Pemelton
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2019
This was so so good. I doubled the chicken & marinade and used all week as meal prep with a crunchy Asian salad. Because its thighs it reheats in the oven beautifully (wrap in foil and reheat at 350 for 20 minutes) but its just as good cold. We weren't crazy about the dipping sauce (not mayo folks), but the chicken is to die for. Definitely on regular rotation. Read More
Helpful
(1)
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2020
This was absolutely bonkers. Delicious. I made the chicken exactly as written but had to modify the miso dip. So... thinking I bought powdered miso I was super irritated to see it was Powdered Miso soup mix!! I sifted out the dried tofu and mushrooms and mixed it into The sour cream mayo buttermilk mix. As for the fresh herb...it was parsley. But still so good. Read More
Jmoore10
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2020
Please note this review is for the marinade only. I had some thick sirloin steaks and several skewers ofmixed veggies. I cubed the steak up and marinaded for about 6 hours , following the recipe to a T. I also boiled the marinade afterwards and added a couple of teaspoons of water/cornstarch mixture to thicken it up to use as a dipping sauce for my kebabs. The results were phenomenal. The steak was so tender and flavorful and the sauce was so yummy I could have drank it with a straw! I can't wait to make again but with chicken as written. Try this immediately-you will not be disappointed! Read More
Julie
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2019
A-F-N-MAZING! please try it! no joke Read More
Steven Dawson
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2021
They were good. Read More
mbrill
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2019
I made this dish and it was delicious. We cooked the chicken over a camp fire, and it was a big hit. I decided to make this recipe because I had chicken thighs, and we were heading to a camp cookout. I made a few alterations due to not having ingredients readily available. First is that I replaced the murin & sake with equal amounts of balsamic vinegar. This provided a similar function, by adding a tang and adding to the overall flavor profile. I also skipped the miso ranch, because I didn’t have many of those ingredients. Instead I made an extra batch of the marinade, cooked it down in a sauce pan, and added cornstarch until very thick. I basted the chicken with this glaze, and used it as a dip. Yum...enjoy! Read More
Michael Hunter
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2019
Chef Johns ability in the kitchen allowed me to wow my friends and colleagues at the potluck I brought this to. The mixture of flavors really blew the pants off of everyone that was not ready for this fresh recipe. Read More
