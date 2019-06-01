Roasted Pear Salad

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great low-calorie pear salad with baby spinach and pecan nuts.

By Kuanyin

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place halved pear in a baking dish, cut side up. Place 1/2 teaspoon lemon-fig marmalade in each divot of the pear.

  • Roast pears in the preheated oven until soft and caramelized, about 30 minutes. Remove and cool completely. Cut each pear half into wedges.

  • Distribute spinach amongst 4 salad bowls and place 1/4 of the roasted pears onto each serving. Drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with pecans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 6.3g; sodium 179.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022