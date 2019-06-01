Roasted Pear Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 97.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.2g 4 %
carbohydrates: 10.3g 3 %
dietary fiber: 3g 12 %
sugars: 4.9g
fat: 6.3g 10 %
saturated fat: 0.6g 3 %
vitamin a iu: 5637.9IU 113 %
niacin equivalents: 1mg 8 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 9 %
vitamin c: 18.6mg 31 %
folate: 120.1mcg 30 %
calcium: 65.8mg 7 %
iron: 1.8mg 10 %
magnesium: 54.8mg 20 %
potassium: 399.5mg 11 %
sodium: 179.1mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 57.1
