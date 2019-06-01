Maple-Glazed Grilled Carrots

These grilled carrots have a lovely sweet and smoky caramelized flavor, and are a nice change of pace at a summer cookout or dinner party. Use carrots that are no larger than 3/4-inch thick, or cut larger carrots in half lengthwise for even cooking. One pound should yield 6 to 8 medium carrots.

By France C

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Brush carrots with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

  • Place carrots on the grill, perpendicular to the grates. Reduce heat to medium and cook, turning them regularly, until carrots have started to caramelize and are cooked throughout, 14 to 18 minutes. Move them to indirect heat and continue cooking if they start burning.

  • Brush carrots with maple syrup and grill 1 minute more before transferring to a plate. Serve immediately.

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 3.7g; sodium 117.6mg. Full Nutrition
CindyO
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2020
This recipe was a hit with my family. I did double it. I asked for suggestions on how to improve on these, but everyone said to make the carrots exactly the same next time. The fact that two pounds of carrots were eaten by four people makes a statement about these carrots. Read More
Anne Green Phillips
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2021
This is a simple recipe that is a solid 10/10. I followed the recipe but I did add a little garlic powder. This will become a regular menu item! Read More
CindyO
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2020
This recipe was a hit with my family. I did double it. I asked for suggestions on how to improve on these, but everyone said to make the carrots exactly the same next time. The fact that two pounds of carrots were eaten by four people makes a statement about these carrots. Read More
Eliza
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2019
No changes Mmmmmm.delicious Read More
