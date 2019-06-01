Grilled Flank Steak

A very simple yet delicious recipe for grilled flank steak that most everyone will enjoy.

By RainbowJewels

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Combine olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and chili powder in a small bowl to make a paste. Rub 1/2 of the paste on each side of the flank steak and wrap tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat a gas grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Sear the steak for 3 minutes, turning counter-clockwise once after 1 1/2 minutes to create grill marks. Flip steak over and sear an additional 3 minutes. Reduce flame to medium-high and continue to cook 5 minutes more for medium-well, or until desired temperature.

  • Remove steak from grill and let rest 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 37.4mg; sodium 624.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
