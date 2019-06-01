Grilled Flank Steak
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 214.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 20.4g 41 %
carbohydrates: 1.1g
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 0.2g
fat: 13.7g 21 %
saturated fat: 3.8g 19 %
cholesterol: 37.4mg 13 %
vitamin a iu: 103IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 7.7mg 60 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 27 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 7.4mcg 2 %
calcium: 20.4mg 2 %
iron: 1.7mg 10 %
magnesium: 19.2mg 7 %
potassium: 262.9mg 7 %
sodium: 624.4mg 25 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 123.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved