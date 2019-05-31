Instant Pot® Sweet and Spicy Chicken Thighs

1 of 10

Rating: 4 stars I doubled the recipe for the sauce. Glad I did because the whole family loved the sauce, and drizzled on their rice. Good amount of sweetness with spice. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars entire family enjoyed this. very delicious. nice touch of heat but not a lot. nice and tender chicken. will definitely make again. of course if the heat scares you then just add less pepper flakes. but I would not eliminate them. it really adds to the experience. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars It was just ok I won t be making it again

Rating: 5 stars I made it with no changes whatsoever. The sauce is delicious and would make a great dipping sauce for spring rolls or egg rolls. This recipe has been added to my "keeper" file.

Rating: 5 stars So easy and delicious! Will try with breasts next time.

Rating: 5 stars Ditto on doubling the recipe - increased time to 10 min but next time I’ll do 12-15 min as chicken was only at 140 after 10 min. Sauce was delicious, chicken was perfect after 15 min more in oven. 5 star review by all 5 kids

Rating: 5 stars Delicious and easy. The sauce is great on rice! A little spicy, but red pepper can be decreased.

Rating: 4 stars One of the better instant pot Asian flavored recipes I have tried. I add some frozen stir fried vegetable mix from Costco at the end to heat thru but not get over cooked. Ladle over rice. I also doubled the sauce.