Instant Pot® Sweet and Spicy Chicken Thighs

An easy weeknight meal that's ready in about 30 minutes. The sticky sauce is delicious and goes great over stir-fry veggies, lo mein noodles, or rice.

By RainbowJewels

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk chicken broth, soy sauce, honey, garlic, red pepper flakes, and pepper together in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Add chicken thighs and turn to coat with the sauce. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 8 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Remove chicken thighs and set aside, keeping them warm.

  • Select Saute function. Stir together water and cornstarch in a small bowl and add slurry to Instant Pot®. Cook and stir until sauce has thickened and reduced, about 5 minutes. Return chicken thighs to the sauce and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 106.5mg; sodium 1096.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
Ben
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2019
entire family enjoyed this. very delicious. nice touch of heat but not a lot. nice and tender chicken. will definitely make again. of course if the heat scares you then just add less pepper flakes. but I would not eliminate them. it really adds to the experience. Read More
Helpful
(1)
RuRu
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2019
I made it with no changes whatsoever. The sauce is delicious and would make a great dipping sauce for spring rolls or egg rolls. This recipe has been added to my "keeper" file. Read More
Karren
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2020
So easy and delicious! Will try with breasts next time. Read More
swervin
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2021
Ditto on doubling the recipe - increased time to 10 min but next time I’ll do 12-15 min as chicken was only at 140 after 10 min. Sauce was delicious, chicken was perfect after 15 min more in oven. 5 star review by all 5 kids Read More
johnb
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2021
Delicious and easy. The sauce is great on rice! A little spicy, but red pepper can be decreased. Read More
LISACHER
Rating: 4 stars
04/11/2021
One of the better instant pot Asian flavored recipes I have tried. I add some frozen stir fried vegetable mix from Costco at the end to heat thru but not get over cooked. Ladle over rice. I also doubled the sauce. Read More
Susan Tyler Brown
Rating: 3 stars
07/19/2020
Delicious sauce! I made this dish using my crock pot. Very flavorful and easy meal. Read More
