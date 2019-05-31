Instant Pot® Sweet and Spicy Chicken Thighs
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 367.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 30g 60 %
carbohydrates: 21.4g 7 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 17.8g
fat: 17.8g 27 %
saturated fat: 5g 25 %
cholesterol: 106.5mg 36 %
vitamin a iu: 345.2IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 13.3mg 102 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 27 %
vitamin c: 1.4mg 2 %
folate: 11.2mcg 3 %
calcium: 25.2mg 3 %
iron: 2.1mg 12 %
magnesium: 34.3mg 12 %
potassium: 321.6mg 9 %
sodium: 1096.5mg 44 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 160.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved