Nutella® Mousse

A quick and easy mousse that anyone can do, and who doesn't love Nutella®?

By Sophie

prep:
15 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chocolate-hazelnut spread and creme fraiche in a bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add amaretto and blend until just incorporated.

  • Beat the heavy cream in a separate chilled glass or metal bowl until firm peaks begin to form. Fold the whipped cream into the chocolate-hazelnut mixture with a rubber spatula until you can no longer see the cream.

  • Spoon the mousse into 4 parfait glasses. Refrigerate until set, about 20 minutes. Serve with chocolate wafer cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 46.5mg. Full Nutrition
