Best Ever Nutella® Frosting

Made from a blend of cocoa and Nutella®, this buttercream frosting will wow you on any cake! It is a dream to pipe and will make the most beautiful flowers to decorate cakes or cupcakes.

By Millie

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat butter with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add chocolate-hazelnut spread and blend lightly. Mix in cocoa powder until well combined.

  • Add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, mixing well after each addition. Blend in vanilla. Add milk; mix to desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 62.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

lilakblonde
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2020
I made this to frost a cake for a potluck. Everyone loved it! It's creamy and delicious! I used almond milk since I don't drink cow's milk. This recipe will go in my most-used recipes file! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022