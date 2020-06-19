Banana Bread-Nutella® Brownies

Rating: 4.89 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This mixture of banana bread and Nutella® is a sure hit in our house and the parties I take it to.

By luv2trvl2it

Servings:
20
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Brownies:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Beat sugar, sour cream, softened butter, and eggs together in a bowl until creamy. Add mashed bananas and vanilla extract and blend again. Add flour, baking soda, and salt and blend again until smooth and creamy. Fold in walnuts. Spread batter evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Remove brownies from the oven, leaving oven on. Add chocolate-hazelnut spread to the top without spreading. Return pan to the hot oven until chocolate-hazelnut spread is softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from oven and spread chocolate-hazelnut spread over brownies.

Cook's Note:

Brownies are tasty warm, but better after being put in the refrigerator to cool down overnight. The chocolate-hazelnut topping will harden and set up better.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 15g; cholesterol 35.9mg; sodium 214.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Jaime Chan
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2020
It’s actually a great receipe but more like a moist banana cake rather than a brownie. I ALWAYS half the sugar amount for all my cakes. I adjusted it to 15 servings to fit my 8”x8” baking tin. Used 3/4 to 1c of riped bananas and 1c of broken up walnuts. I only spread 1 layer of Nutella at the end. Everyone at home loves it! Read More
Reviews:
CLM
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2019
A-mazing. Thick, chewy frosting... so flavorful. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jacolyn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2021
Oh my! This dessert was so delicious. I made it for Super Bowl Sunday and it was gobbled up. People that didn't even like bananas enjoyed this. The "brownie" is similar to a moist banana cake and has delicious flavor. The Nutella topping works well with it. Definitely a keeper! Read More
Lindsay
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2021
We really like these! I was a bit skeptical at first about the flavor combination but it works well. I followed the recipe and used a medium jar of nutella which was just right. I kept these in the refrigerator as recommended and the nutella set up just like frosting only thicker. I like them cold. The cake is very moist and has a nice banana flavor to it. Read More
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2021
This recipe came out great! I loved it warm. I didn't have to heat up the Nutella; I just spread it on the warm cake. I used less than half a jar of Nutella, just to get a nice taste. Read More
CarrieG
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2019
This was a huge hit in our house! So easy & delicious! I substituted vanilla yogurt for the sour cream. Read More
KZrod
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2021
Super yummy! I thought they were even better the next day. I did prefer them at room temperate rather then overnight in the fridge which I did so the Nutella would harden up a bit. In my opinion it was more of a banana bread/cake then a brownie. In fact that’s what my children were referring to it as when asking for it for breakfast. I did everything as instructed (without the walnuts). Read More
France C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/01/2021
Really tasty and moist, and they disappeared within minutes when I brought them to work. Mine took the full 25 minutes to bake. For the icing, I found it much easier to warm the Nutella jar up for 20-30 seconds in the microwave and to spread it over top of the cooled cake. Not sure why these are called brownies though. They are a banana cake with chocolate icing. Read More
jessaca
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2021
Omg! So yummy! Made as directed. No changes. Super moist. Will def be adding to my recipe rotation. Read More
