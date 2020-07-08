Raspberry Crisp

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This raspberry crisp is a tasty, relatively quick treat! Serve it with your favorite vanilla ice cream.

By Mama Wallace

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 8-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Filling:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch square baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Gently toss raspberries with sugar and flour in a large bowl. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Combine oats, flour, brown sugar, and coconut in another large bowl. Cut in cold butter with 2 knives or a pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Lightly sprinkle the crumb mixture over the berries.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool.

Cook's Notes:

Frozen raspberries may be used in place of fresh raspberries. You can mix it up, and add blueberries, too, for a fun little twist!

To double, use a 9x13-inch pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 60mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/17/2020
Five stars for the ease of making this. Four stars for the taste. I found it a bit on the tart side. I also think that maybe it should be made in a smaller dish since the layer is so thin. Thanks for sharing your recipe. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022