Raspberry Crisp
This raspberry crisp is a tasty, relatively quick treat! Serve it with your favorite vanilla ice cream.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Frozen raspberries may be used in place of fresh raspberries. You can mix it up, and add blueberries, too, for a fun little twist!
To double, use a 9x13-inch pan.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 60mg. Full Nutrition