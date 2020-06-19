Jackie's Old-Fashioned Raspberry Crisp

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

From my mother's collection of favorite recipes comes a delicious raspberry crisp, akin to the Dutch apple pie baking style. Serve with whipped cream.

By David Boland

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch crisp
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Crush 1 cup raspberries with a fork. Place crushed berries in a 1-cup liquid measuring cup and add enough water to bring back to 1 full cup.

  • Combine sugar and cornstarch in a saucepan. Stir in raspberry-water mixture and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to a simmer. Stir in remaining 3 cups raspberries; remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • Meanwhile, combine oats, flour, brown sugar, and baking soda in a bowl. Cut in butter with 2 knives or a pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

  • Press 1/2 of the crumb mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Spread the raspberry mixture on top and sprinkle with the remaining crumb mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You may use margarine in place of butter, if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 78.6g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 169.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Renee Birk Gottlieb
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2020
Loved it. Divided the ingredients in half. It’s a keeper. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2019
If you love raspberries you are going to love this! I scaled this down to 4 servings and baked it in a 13" x 4" tart pan for 25 minutes. It's sweet and tart and bursting with raspberry flavor. Loved it!. Read More
Donna
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2020
Wonderful! Made with raspberries from my garden! Read More
Renee Birk Gottlieb
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2020
Loved it. Divided the ingredients in half. It’s a keeper. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022