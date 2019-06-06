Red, White, and Blue Dump Cake

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A summer holiday dump cake that is easy to make, delicious to eat, and there is only one pan to clean! Perfect for the 4th of July! Serve with whipped topping.

By sbennett05

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x12-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Dump the strawberry pie filling into a 9x12-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with blueberries. Pour cake mix on top of blueberries. Drizzle melted butter on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top is a light golden brown, about 45 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 47.5g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 351.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Marie Knudsen
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2019
I read a lot of the reviews.....and several people expected this to be more' 'cake-like'.....and able to be cut....even though cobblers generally are not. If you want to cut it....just mix everything.....and I mean everything including the melted butter.......together well. This makes it able to be cut into squares. I personally like the original way better ....but it is nice to know in case you want to be able to cut it and serce it with more fresh fruit/ilce cream/whipped cream....on top. I would be interested to hear if anyone else has made it this way. Read More
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Marie Knudsen
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2019
I read a lot of the reviews.....and several people expected this to be more' 'cake-like'.....and able to be cut....even though cobblers generally are not. If you want to cut it....just mix everything.....and I mean everything including the melted butter.......together well. This makes it able to be cut into squares. I personally like the original way better ....but it is nice to know in case you want to be able to cut it and serce it with more fresh fruit/ilce cream/whipped cream....on top. I would be interested to hear if anyone else has made it this way. Read More
Julia Carodine
Rating: 2 stars
07/06/2021
These "Dump cakes" DONOT really work unless one of the ingredients has a lot of liquid. This one was dry and did mix very well. I have made one with peaches that works much better. Read More
Dugmel
Rating: 3 stars
07/10/2021
If you like dump cakes this is ok Read More
Advertisement
Arizona Desert Flower
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2019
We loved it!!!!! I used the exact amount of butter called for but still had a bit of dry spots at the end of the bake time. I melted a bit more of butter covered my dry spots and put the cake back in for another 5 minutes. Delish! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022