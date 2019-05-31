Cilantro Lime Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Simple, yet delicious recipe for chicken thighs! Serve with brown rice (I serve with my own personal recipe for Cheesy Fiesta Brown Rice).

By zZaMaMa

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Wrap garlic cloves in a piece of aluminum foil.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until softened and fragrant, about 15 minutes.

  • While garlic is roasting, season chicken with onion powder, salt, and pepper.

  • Heat olive oil in a saute pan over medium heat. Add chicken and cook, turning halfway though, until browned, about 8 minutes. Add roasted garlic to the pan, mashing the cloves as you stir. Add lime juice, chicken stock, and cilantro.

  • Stir until chicken is coated with the sauce. Reduce heat to low and simmer until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 5 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

Add more chicken stock if the lime juice is too strong for your family or guests.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 146.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
madampojat
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2020
Delicious ! Read More
RainbowJewels
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/10/2019
This was very good and very easy to prepare. I used a bit more garlic than was called for - just my personal preference. I would have preferred this with more of a spicy kick - perhaps some cumin chili powder or a bit of jalapeno but again that's just my preference. This dish was full of flavor and the chicken was tender and delicious. Read More
Colleen
Rating: 4 stars
05/25/2021
This was good. It would have been better if I had not cooked the chicken quite so long or if I had used thinner chicken pieces. I needed 1/2 cup chicken broth. I served it with cilantro lime rice. Read More
