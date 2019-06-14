Pollo Guisado

A delicious and easy Spanish chicken stew, or pollo guisado. Great for entertaining and makes for great leftovers. Serve over white rice.

Recipe by audball

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 35 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a Dutch oven. Season chicken with salt and pepper and add to the hot pot to brown, 6 to 7 minutes per side. Transfer chicken a bowl and cover with an aluminum foil tent.

  • Reduce heat to medium; add onion to the pot and saute until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in sofrito and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add potatoes, chicken broth, tomato sauce, sazon, cumin, and bay leaf; bring to a boil. Return chicken to the pot. Cover and cook for 1 hour. Remove chicken.

  • Mix water and cornstarch together in a small bowl; stir into simmering mixture until nicely thickened. Place chicken back into the pot and continue to cook about 10 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 16g; cholesterol 47.6mg; sodium 1339.4mg. Full Nutrition
