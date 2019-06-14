Pollo Guisado
A delicious and easy Spanish chicken stew, or pollo guisado. Great for entertaining and makes for great leftovers. Serve over white rice.
We have passed down recipe for this dish in our family for years. We add kidney beans also to it.Read More
In step 2, the recipe doesn't instruct you to reduce to low/simmer when you cover the pot, but you absolutely must do this or it will burn. Also, a full hour of cooking covered is not necessary. I did this for 30 minutes and it was fine. I added kalamata olives just before I covered the pot and it added a good flavor.Read More
Very flavorful and delicious. We had this on a cool rainy spring day and it hit the spot. I made it by the directions, though I didn't have the Sazon seasoning. Searched for a recipe online and now I have some on hand.
Delicious! I made it with my own homemade Puerto Rican sofrito and it’s reminiscent of some of my family’s Puerto Rican recipes. I also love how hands-off the recipe was while it was cooking.
I followed this recipe for a while now and it just keeps getting better!
Perfect comfort food for a rainy day! A few notes: this was my first time using sofrito. I made a big batch and was able to use it to amp up many other recipes such as rice, sauteed veggies and even on top of scrambled eggs! A cut up chicken weighs about 3-3.5 lbs. I used thighs, as that is what I had, and they worked great. Next day left overs were even better...slightly thicker, deboned and shredded the chicken and the flavors seemed even richer. The recipe is also very flexible with additional vegetables....have added peas, carrots and olives. Finally, I added an additional pinch of salt to my recipe, as my family all agreed it was needed (obviously tastes differ).
This this a good soup that i tasted in my life keep up the good work
Used el patio tomato sauce and added a diced jalapeño. Let cook for 1.5 hrs. Delicious!
I changed it a bit. Added carrots instead of potatoes, thighs instead of a whole chicken.
I made this for my Puerto Rican husband. I added Spanish olives, as he loves them. He said this was authentic as if he were home. We loved this recipe, and plan to make it on a regular basis.
We love to eat this dish when we visit my Puerto Rican side of my family...After making this for the first time it has become one of the most requested dinners in our house!
Instead of potatoes I used butternut squash to help increase my kids vegetable intake. I could of done without the flour/cornstarch as my sauce was perfect.
