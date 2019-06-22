Slow Cooker Chicken Curry

This slow cooker chicken curry recipe couldn't be easier--the ingredients all go in at the same time and in just a few hours, dinner's ready! Serve over cauliflower rice sauteed with Indian spices, and garnish with fresh cilantro and a dollop of light sour cream.

Recipe by Juliajewelia

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add chicken, coconut milk, onions, tomato paste, garlic, ginger, cumin, turmeric, garam masala, coriander, curry powder, bay leaves, cinnamon stick, salt, and pepper to a slow cooker.

    Advertisement

  • Cook on High until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 2 to 3 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove and discard the bay leaves and cinnamon stick. Shred the chicken.

Cook's Note:

You can chop each chicken breast into 3 or 4 pieces to cook faster or leave whole, your preference. I prefer to chop mine because I think it makes the flavor stronger.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 58.6mg; sodium 116.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/26/2022