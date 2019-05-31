This smoked egg recipe is incredibly easy. I learned it from a neighbor and it is a fun way to use up the extra space in your smoker grill. The eggs turn a lovely brown color and have a consistency similar to boiled eggs. The insides have a tinted brown color, too. Reduce cook time if you prefer a softer boiled egg.
The family loved these!! Colour was good outside and in. Yoke was hard but creamy. For smoke I used maple and the smoke taste was subtle and not overpowering. Overall, taste was awesome with just a bit of salt, next I will try devilled eggs!! The only slight negative was the very outside of the egg was a bit dry, but they did 2 hours in the smoker so it’s more than expected!
What an amazing idea to smoke eggs. I did my large free range eggs at 80C for 90 minutes. Could have been a touch less in my opinion. I served them hot with Aioli. What a splendid combination.
After smoked egg with batch maple wood and a batch of hickory i put in dill pickle juice, 3 days later they were addictive!
3 words: Smoked. Deviled. Eggs.
Smoked eggs, smoked salmon , green onions and smoked cabbage . The eggs are heaven ! I’m going to make deviled eggs with some of them ❤️ I was looking for ideas on what I could smoke and came across this recipe . Thank you for the delicious idea!
