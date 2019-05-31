Smoked Eggs

This smoked egg recipe is incredibly easy. I learned it from a neighbor and it is a fun way to use up the extra space in your smoker grill. The eggs turn a lovely brown color and have a consistency similar to boiled eggs. The insides have a tinted brown color, too. Reduce cook time if you prefer a softer boiled egg.

Recipe by Jackie B

Ingredients

6

Directions

  • Preheat a smoker grill to 225 degrees F (110 degrees C). Add wood chips according to manufacturer's directions.

  • Place whole eggs directly on the grate of the preheated smoker. Cook, without turning, for 2 hours, maintaining an even temperature.

  • Transfer eggs to a plate and allow to cool completely before peeling. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook's Notes:

Keep the smoker grill at an even temperature throughout the cooking process; sharp temperature changes will burst the egg shells.

The more smoke you make, the more flavor the eggs will absorb.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 163.7mg; sodium 87.4mg. Full Nutrition
