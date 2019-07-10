Mediterranean Grilled Vegetables
These Mediterranean grilled vegetables make the perfect side dish for a busy mommy. Mushrooms, zucchini, bell pepper, and red onion are seasoned with Greek flavorings and grilled to perfection.
Very tasty grilled veggie mix that smells amazing while cooking! I'm always looking for different flavor variations in the summertime to go along with grilled meats and this fit the bill. The only thing I suggest is seasoning with salt - it really needs it to bring out the flavors. Also, I ended up chopping the zucchini into 1" chunks, as "1 large zucchini, quartered" would produce much too large pieces. 10 mins was the perfect doneness for my taste - slightly al dente. I used a grill pan (with holes) to get that nice charred flavor. Will make again!Read More
Great Flavor! Use whatever leftover veggies you have from your farm share! I "grilled" mine on the stove in cast iron skillet.
I made this in a skillet and with just onions, squash and zucchini. Very good!
I made this as directed, and I liked the flavor, but I was not thrilled with the vegetables used. I will try a different combination of vegetables next time, maybe summer squash and brussel sprouts in addition to the vegetables already used.
