Mediterranean Grilled Vegetables

These Mediterranean grilled vegetables make the perfect side dish for a busy mommy. Mushrooms, zucchini, bell pepper, and red onion are seasoned with Greek flavorings and grilled to perfection.

Recipe by ilise19

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.

  • Stir olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, rosemary, and oregano together in a bowl.

  • Place mushrooms, zucchini, bell pepper, and onion in a deep grill-safe pan and brush with oil mixture.

  • Place the pan on the preheated grill and cook until tender, turning once, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 4.8g; sodium 9.1mg. Full Nutrition
