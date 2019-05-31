Grandpa's Grilled Vegetables in Foil

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My dad would make the most wonderful grilled vegetables that he pulled straight from his garden. Every summer I crave these, so I figured out how he made them, and I added a few personal touches. You can use some or all of these vegetables, and you can add some of your own, but the thing that brings it all together and makes it special are the beets.

By Double L

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat. Lay out several pieces of aluminum foil.

  • Combine potatoes, onion, beets, carrots, bell pepper, and garlic in a large bowl. Season generously with salt and pepper. Drizzle generously with olive oil. Add balsamic vinegar; mix well.

  • Place vegetables on the aluminum foil. Wrap well, using at least 2 pieces of foil so the liquid does not leak out.

  • Place on the preheated grill. Cook for 15 minutes. Flip and cook for another 15 minutes. Continue cooking until the vegetables are fork-tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Any color bell pepper (green or red or yellow, whatever you prefer) may be used.

You can grill the vegetables in an aluminum pie plate if you'd like; just place the vegetables in the bottom of the pie plate and wrap with aluminum foil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 9.6g; sodium 72.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2019
Double the vinegar and you have a 5 star recipe all the way. Honestly I'm not a big fan of beets and didn't expect to love this but this recipe was excellent! Each vegetable absorbed the vinegar in their own way. I threw in a handful of mushrooms that needed used and they worked well in this too. Read More
