Lemon Cheesecake Mousse

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Creamy, thick, and tangy mousse. This mousse is a delight for special occasions and individual desserts. This can be made up to 2 days in advance of serving.

By Maria Eldred

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend butter into crushed graham crackers in a bowl using a fork or an electric mixer until combined. Press 1 tablespoon crust mixture into the bottom of 12 dessert dishes or glasses.

  • Dissolve sugar into lemon juice in a bowl using a spoon. Set aside.

  • Whip cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk in a mixing bowl using an electric mixer on low speed until combined. Increase to medium speed and mix until smooth. Slowly add heavy cream while continuing to mix on medium speed until combined. Blend mixture on high speed for 2 minutes.

  • Reduce mixing speed to medium; incorporate lemon-sugar mixture until well blended, adding extra lemon juice to taste if desired. Whip on high speed until mixture is fluffy and holds its shape when blades are lifted, 3 to 4 minutes. Spoon or pipe filling into prepared crusts.

  • Refrigerate at least 1 hour until ready to serve. Sprinkle lemon zest on top of each serving. Garnish each with 1 quarter lemon slice and mint leaf.

Cook's Note:

Use two 8-ounce packages of cream cheese for a light mousse, or four 8-ounce packages for a thick mousse.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 37.9g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 109.1mg; sodium 217.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

BOOKMARKER
Rating: 4 stars
02/22/2020
1.25.20... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/273859/lemon-cheesecake-mousse/... Okay Friends I kinda made this. I pretty much did. Keep reading I expect this to be helpful.;) I had old sweetened condensed milk to use. It had darkened a bit & lost its smooth thick texture & gotten like melted mozzarella. 'Didn't let that stop me.:D I made a different recipe for pie - with two blocks of cream cheese without heavy cream. It still had ribbons when cutting; didn't firm up. 'Scooped it from the pie crust & folded in 8oz 3c Cool Whip; then folded in the crust. Good but - here's the lesson - 3c Cool Whip was too much - too much as in too light & too much for the amount of crust - so I'm pretty sure 2c heavy cream 4c whipped would be too much. I'm thinking ingredient should read "2 cups whipped cream". As I did 3 cups whipped I had two pies' worth of filling & one crust. Does that make sense to anyone? Anyone?!:o:)... 1c heavy = 2c whipped. Read More
sindiya
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2019
I had a prepared crumb crust so I used it as a cheese cake pie filling. I needed only half the recipe for an 8" pie. It was delicious! Read More
SLL
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2019
I did not make the graham cracker crust but served as a mousse. It was delicious! Read More
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 4 stars
02/22/2020
1.25.20... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/273859/lemon-cheesecake-mousse/... Okay Friends I kinda made this. I pretty much did. Keep reading I expect this to be helpful.;) I had old sweetened condensed milk to use. It had darkened a bit & lost its smooth thick texture & gotten like melted mozzarella. 'Didn't let that stop me.:D I made a different recipe for pie - with two blocks of cream cheese without heavy cream. It still had ribbons when cutting; didn't firm up. 'Scooped it from the pie crust & folded in 8oz 3c Cool Whip; then folded in the crust. Good but - here's the lesson - 3c Cool Whip was too much - too much as in too light & too much for the amount of crust - so I'm pretty sure 2c heavy cream 4c whipped would be too much. I'm thinking ingredient should read "2 cups whipped cream". As I did 3 cups whipped I had two pies' worth of filling & one crust. Does that make sense to anyone? Anyone?!:o:)... 1c heavy = 2c whipped. Read More
LLANKOWSKI
Rating: 4 stars
07/04/2019
I made only a 1/2 batch and still wound up with 8 servings. Next time I will add lemon zest to the mousse but everyone liked this one. Read More
Deb C
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2020
I wish I had just whipped the cream and folded it into the mixture. I think it would have had more volume. I like a prominent lemon flavor so I added the lemon zest so it had good lemon flavor. Read More
