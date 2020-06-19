Kay's Mini Cheesecakes

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Bite-size and gluten-free mini cheesecakes!

By Kay5103

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 mini cheesecakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Line 36 mini muffin cups with paper liners. Coat lightly with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Beat cream cheese using an electric mixer in a mixing bowl until soft and creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time. Mix in 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Spoon batter into tins, filling each cup 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set, about 30 minutes.

  • Combine sour cream and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract in a bowl; stir well. Spoon 1/4 teaspoon of mixture onto each cupcake. Top each with a small dollop of jam. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Cook's Note:

Use any flavor of preserves you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 67.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022