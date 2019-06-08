Pea and Mint Baby Food
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 74.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.1g 6 %
carbohydrates: 15g 5 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 2.8g
fat: 0.4g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.1g 1 %
cholesterol: 0.3mg
vitamin a iu: 793.3IU 16 %
niacin equivalents: 1.8mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 17.7mg 30 %
folate: 29.3mcg 7 %
calcium: 17.8mg 2 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 22mg 8 %
potassium: 285.6mg 8 %
sodium: 46.8mg 2 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 15 %
calories from fat: 3.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved