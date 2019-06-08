Pea and Mint Baby Food

Adding a little mint to pureed peas and potato for baby is a great way to introduce some flavor to your little one.

By Diana Moutsopoulos

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Fill water into a small saucepan to about a 1-inch depth. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add peas and potato; boil until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Add the mint leaves for the last minute of cooking.

  • Drain and reserve cooking liquid. Using an immersion blender, puree to desired consistency using formula powder and the reserved cooking liquid as needed to achieve your desired consistency. You can puree completely smooth for younger babies or leave it a little chunky for older babies.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to use breast milk in lieu of baby formula.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 46.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

