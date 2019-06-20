Easy Baked Chicken Tenders

8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A wholesome twist on the classic favorite chicken tenders. I personally would prefer these baked over fried any day!

By Tarryn

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray.

  • Place egg in a shallow dish. Place bread crumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper into a large zip-top freezer bag and mix well. Dip 2 chicken strips into egg and then place into bread crumb mixture and shake to coat. Place coated chicken pieces onto the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining chicken.

  • Spray each chicken tender with cooking spray 2 times.

  • Bake tenders in the preheated oven for 7 minutes; flip, continue to bake on opposite side until no longer pink in the centers, about 7 minutes more. Remove from the oven.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Broil tenders in the preheated oven for extra crunch, about 2 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

You can marinate the tenders in light buttermilk in the refrigerator for 1 hour instead of dipping in the beaten egg.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 72.2mg; sodium 688.7mg. Full Nutrition
