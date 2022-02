Easy Baked Chicken Tenders

7.5.19 First, I have to say that there’s no way that this chicken needs to be cooked for 14 minutes @ 450ºF and then another 2 minutes under the broiler. It’s cut into 1/2-inch strips, and when checked after 7 minutes, it was done (I checked with a meat thermometer). They were crispy golden brown and there was no need to put them under the broiler. The breading is very tasty, the cooking time just needs to be adjusted, and I think you’ll be happy (we were). Served this evening with honey mustard dipping sauce, and they were a hit! As a side note, this recipe could be easily adapted to an air fryer. Thanks for sharing your recipe, I will make this again.

Read More