Ultimate Baked Chicken Tenders

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a quick and yummy way to enjoy chicken tenders at home without the messy clean-up of frying. The chicken is tasty and juicy. Add your favorite dipping sauce and go to town.

By Angela Naumann

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Whisk milk and eggs in a small bowl. Combine baking mix, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, paprika, and salt in a second bowl; mix well. Dunk chicken tenders in the egg mixture and then into the Parmesan mixture. Place onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crispy, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 121.1mg; sodium 630.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
11/04/2021
We were able to eat these, and my daughter didn't complain too much. But, I am sorry to say this recipe did not work out very well for me. Parts were starting to get overdone, while most of the tops had coating that didn't crisp up. The bottoms stuck to the pan and were soggy. I had lots of egg mixture and coating left over; it could be cut in half. Read More
