Ultimate Baked Chicken Tenders
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 318.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 31.7g 63 %
carbohydrates: 20.1g 7 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 1.6g
fat: 11.7g 18 %
saturated fat: 4.3g 22 %
cholesterol: 121.1mg 40 %
vitamin a iu: 300.2IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 17.6mg 135 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 32 %
vitamin c: 0.3mg 1 %
folate: 11mcg 3 %
calcium: 193mg 19 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 29.7mg 11 %
potassium: 295.1mg 8 %
sodium: 630.3mg 25 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 105.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
