Sweet Potato Chews for Dogs

So simple to make and dogs love them! Treat your furry friend to a few. Store in the fridge for 1 week or freeze.

By Bren

cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 chews
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Cut sweet potato into 1/4-inch slices crosswise and cut larger slices in half. Place slices on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Turn slices over and bake for 1 1/2 hours more. Turn oven off and leave chews in the oven until completely cooled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
11 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 2.5g; sodium 6.9mg. Full Nutrition
