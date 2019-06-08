Sweet Potato Chews for Dogs
Servings Per Recipe: 36
Calories: 10.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.2g
carbohydrates: 2.5g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 0.5g
vitamin a iu: 1789.1IU 36 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin c: 0.3mg 1 %
folate: 1.4mcg
calcium: 3.8mg
iron: 0.1mg
magnesium: 3.2mg 1 %
potassium: 42.5mg 1 %
sodium: 6.9mg
calories from fat: 0.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.