Vegan Coconut-Lentil Curry with Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated

A hearty blend of warm Indian spices and nutritious lentils and sweet potatoes rounded out with creamy coconut milk. Perfect served with your favorite rice or some yummy naan.

By VegHead

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring 3 cups of vegetable broth to a simmer in a medium saucepan.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat coconut oil in a large pot over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion and saute until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in tikka masala seasoning and cook for 1 minute. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, without burning the garlic, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes, ginger, turmeric, and salt. Cook and stir for 5 minutes.

  • Mix in lentils, sweet potato, cayenne pepper, and hot vegetable broth; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking, until lentils and sweet potato are cooked through, about 40 minutes.

  • Add coconut milk and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer. Remove from heat and serve over rice garnished with cilantro.

Cook's Note:

You can use jasmine rice instead of basmati as well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
504 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 67.4g; fat 21.4g; sodium 1028.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Valarie Allinder
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2021
Absolutely wonderful and thoroughly warming dish! I will make this dish again and again! The only adjustments to the recipe that I would make is drastically decrease the amount of cayenne. (I like spice and flavor but I don't like my food to cause me pain!) I reduced it to 1/4 tsp bit my husband said that it would be better with even less. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022