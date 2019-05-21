Vegan Coconut-Lentil Curry with Sweet Potatoes
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 504
% Daily Value *
protein: 15.6g 31 %
carbohydrates: 67.4g 22 %
dietary fiber: 16.2g 65 %
sugars: 4.6g
fat: 21.4g 33 %
saturated fat: 17.6g 88 %
vitamin a iu: 6941.6IU 139 %
niacin equivalents: 6.5mg 50 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 40 %
vitamin c: 19.4mg 32 %
folate: 236.3mcg 59 %
calcium: 128.8mg 13 %
iron: 15.1mg 84 %
magnesium: 135.1mg 48 %
potassium: 1077.2mg 30 %
sodium: 1028.7mg 41 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 44 %
calories from fat: 192.3
